NDLEA arrests businessmen for ingesting 193 pellets of cocaine in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested two businessmen for ingesting 193 pellets of cocaine in Abuja.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said both men excreted the pellets of the illicit drugs after three days in observatory custody.

He added the suspects – Onoh Ebere (49), and Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji (47) – were intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, following their arrival from Uganda aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951 on May 10.

Babafemi added that though both suspects have businesses in Nigeria, their main source of income had been drug trafficking.

READ ALSO: NDLEA seizes 8,852kg cannabis in Lagos

The spokesman said: “They both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination.

“After days in the excretion room, Ebere Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets, weighing 2.137kg, while Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986kg.”

“The agency’s operatives also seized 460,000 mls of Akuskura in 7,800 bottles from a 42-year-old dealer, Mohammed Kyari.

“He was arrested in Gamboru Ngala town, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on May 10.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now