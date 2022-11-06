NDLEA arrests businessmen, Nigerian, for alleged drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two businessmen who had been on the run for months over their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said one of the suspects, Nnebo Christopher, had been wanted for his role in the importation of 40 cartons containing 346,800 pills of Co-codamol.

He said Co-codamol is a combination of paracetamol and Codeine and was seized at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in March.

The NDLEA spokesman added that Christopher was arrested on November 3 in connection with the seized drugs.

Babafemi revealed that the NDLEA operatives who had been on the trail of an automobile parts dealer, Omeje Oliver aka David Mark, since April eventually arrested him on October 31 in Enugu.

He said: “Oliver fled to Enugu after abandoning his business at Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

“He was wanted in connection with the seizure of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside soles of ladies’ footwear going to Liberia on April 16.

“NDLEA operatives also intercepted 550 grams of Indian hemp `loud’ concealed in machine parts going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, while the sender, Ogbure Ifeanyi was later arrested.

“In another development, operatives on patrol on Malumfashi-Zaria Road in Katsina State, arrested a blind Nigerien, Bukar Haruna, 52, and his son Saka Haruna, 30 for drug trafficking.

“The suspects were arrested while heading to the Niger Republic with 20.5kg of Indian hemp and 10 grams of Exol-5.”

