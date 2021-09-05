NDLEA arrests corps member with drugged candies in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 22-year-old National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member, Arnold Maniru, for allegedly importing four kilogramnes of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.

The NDLEA Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Candies, also called sweets or lollies, are confectionaries that feature sugar as a principal ingredient.

Babafemi said the corps member, who is serving with a government agency in Abuja, was arrested on August 28 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company in the nation’s capital.

He said: “A controlled delivery of the parcel which contained the candies laced with arizona, a strong variant of Cannabis sativa and some liquid, were subsequently carried out.”

The spokesman said the NDLEA operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos also intercepted 1.2kg of Cannabis sativa concealed in locally-made cookies prepared for shipment to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

