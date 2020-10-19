NDLEA arrests dismissed staff with 254kg of dried weed in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a dismissed staff of the agency with 254kg of dried weed suspected to be Cannabis Sativa in Niger State.

The Acting Commander of NDLEA in the state, Aloye Oludare, who disclosed this to journalists in Minna on Monday, said the suspect, Pam Ezekiel Adamu, was arrested on October 9 in Mokwa local government area of the state.

He said Adamu served in the Gombe State command of the agency before his dismissal in 2019.

“The suspect loaded a car with the substance in Ado Ekiti in the company of an accomplice who escaped, while they were heading to Adamawa,” the NDLEA official said.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

