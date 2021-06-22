NDLEA arrests doctor, others for allegedly dealing in drugged cookies, cannabis, cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a medical doctor for allegedly selling drugged cookies and biscuits.

According to the agency, the doctor, Jane Chioma Ofoma, runs her illicit business through an online catering service, Omachi’s Kitchen. and was apprehended following intelligence and surveillance of the Edo State Command of the agency on Saturday 19th June 2021, at her operational base at No 1 Winners Way, Auchi.

In a statement on Tuesday, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEANDLEA reiterates opposition to legalisation of Cannabis Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, said Ofoma was arrested with about 94 pieces of cookies produced with Cannabis Sativa.

He said Chioma, 26, who is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently completed her housemanship at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, confessed to baking the cookies with Skunk in her statement while under interrogation.

Similarly, the agency also arrested a 52-year-old ex-Soldier, Sgt Ibrahim Musa for possessing 12.167 kilograms of Arizona (Cannabis Sativa), four grams of Cocaine, and 25 grams of Flunitrazepam in Kwara State.

Babafemi said Musa was apprehended on Thursday 17th June 2021 at Oke-Odo, Tanke Area of Ilorin metropolis when he arrived from Lagos to supply his customers.

The spokesman revealed that Musa worked in the maintenance department at Abati Army Barracks, Lagos from where he was deployed to 117 Battalion in Chibok, Borno State before he deserted the Army.

“Musa arrived Ilorin in the company of his wife, Basirat Musa in his Honda Accord car with registration number JJ 707 BL Lagos with the seized exhibit. He was arrested at the point of delivery by operatives of Kwara State Command of the Agency.

“Under interrogation, Ibrahim revealed that while at Chibok he got the connection of a supplier of Arizona (Cannabis) and other drugs in Lagos who he immediately contacted when he deserted the Army in October 2020.

“He said he decided to go into the illicit drug business to enable him to fend for his two wives and three children. The suspect revealed that the latest journey was his second trip to Ilorin to deliver the drugs and decided to travel with one of his wives who was not aware of his mission to Ilorin.”

Also, Babafemi disclosed that a 30-year-old, Emmanuel Ehiramhen, of No.10 Egan Street Ekpoma, was arrested by officers of the Edo State Command of the Agency for dealing in crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the Edo and Kwara state Commands of the Agency for their vigilance and commitment to the goal of ridding Nigeria of the menace of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

He charged the Commanders, officers, and men of the two Commands and their counterparts across the country not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities, assuring that he will continue to make their welfare a priority.

By Victor Uzoho

