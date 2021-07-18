Metro
NDLEA arrests drug baron, recovers 548,000 Tramadol tablets in Anambra
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on Saturday arrested a suspected drug baron, Okeke Chijioke, in Anambra State.
The state’s command of NDLEA confirmed the suspect’s arrest in a statement on Sunday.
According to the agency, Okeke’s arrest followed credible intelligence and surveillance which confirmed he stocked his warehouse at Nkwelle, Oyi local government area of the state with Tramadol but branded as Tarkadol.
According to NDLEA, 548,000 tablets of Tarkadol weighing 302.500 kilograms were recovered during a search on the suspect’s warehouse.
READ ALSO: NDLEA seizes Tramadol capsules worth N50m in Adamawa
The agency revealed that preliminary investigation revealed that Tarkadol is a brand of Tramadol that has just been introduced into the market to evade the public’s attention.
The statement read: “The substance has also tested positive to amphetamine. The drug was equally labeled 100mg pain reliever on its packs to avoid scrutiny, while laboratory tests confirmed it’s a 225mg drug.
“It was further discovered that the drug was manufactured in India and smuggled into Nigeria without NAFDAC number or certification. During the search on the warehouse, a double-barrel pump action gun with three live cartridges whose license expired in 2019 was also discovered and recovered.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....