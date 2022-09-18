NDLEA arrests ex-convict for drug trafficking in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an ex-convict, Onyeka Madukolu, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for alleged importation of 5.90 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in cans of deodorants and ladies’ lip gloss and were imported into Nigeria.

He added that the suspect was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Ethiopia for drug-related offences and released from prison in 2020.

The NDLEA spokesman revealed that Madukolu was again arrested on Friday at the Lagos airport on his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Babafemi said: “During a preliminary interview, the suspect claimed to have gone into the drug business to raise fresh capital to start a legitimate business after his release from an Ethiopian prison in 2020.

“The father of two kids, one each from a Nigerian woman and a Brazilian lady, said he was into motor spare parts business before going into the criminal trade.

“The 44-year old indigene of Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State said he was expecting to be paid N2 million on the successful delivery of the illicit drug in Nigeria.”

