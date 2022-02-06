NDLEA arrests ex-DPO, one other for alleged drug trafficking in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idanre police station Ondo State, Monday George, for alleged drug trafficking.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect was dismissed from the service for drug offences.

He said the suspect was arrested alongside one Emmanuel Eniola with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg in Niger State.

Babafemi said: “The suspects were arrested on Sunday, January 30 in Mokwa, Niger State, after their Toyota Avalon car marked EKY 429 BZ (Lagos) loaded with the substance and heading to Kanji, Borgu area of the state, was intercepted at Idanre.”

The NDLEA spokesman revealed that anti-narcotic agents intercepted different quantities of methamphetamine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos.

He added that the substance was being ferried to Brazil and the United Kingdom.

