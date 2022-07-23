NDLEA arrests four suspects, seizes 210kg of banned substances in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four suspects and seized 210kg of banned substances in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Umar Adoro, told journalists on Saturday the suspects were arrested between July 15 and July 17.

He added that the first suspect was arrested by officers of the NDLEA Strike Force 1 during a follow-up operation in Kano on July 17.

Adoro said: “He was arrested with 2,500 kg, 2.5 tons of Rubber solution, ‘Shalisha’ otherwise known as solvent.

“The second suspect, who was also arrested on July 17 by Patrol 1 officers during a follow-up operation in Katsina, was the owner of intercepted consignments containing 157,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 37.5k.

“The two other suspects were arrested by Patrol 2 officers, during a follow- up operation in Kano on July 15. They were caught with 75, 000 tablets of Diazepam 10mg weighing 19kg, and 200,000 tablets of Exol-5 weighing 66kg, totalling 85kg.

“We will continue the fight against illicit drugs to a standstill in the state for a better and peaceful society for development.”

