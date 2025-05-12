NDLEA arrests Iran-bound woman with cocaine hidden inside private part

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, has arrested an Iran-bound passenger, Ihensekhien Obehi, at the Port Harcourt International Airport while attempting to smuggle cocaine hidden inside her private part, stomach, and handbag.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said Obehi who was disguised in a Hijab, was apprehended on Sunday, 3rd May 2025, while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight to Iran via Doha.

The NDLEA spokesman said the suspect was caught with three wraps of cocaine in her private part, two parcels hidden in a false bottom of her handbag, and 67 pellets she had swallowed.

“During her search, she was found to have inserted three wraps of cocaine into her private part, with two large parcels hidden in false compartments of her handbag, while she had also swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug. As a result, she was placed under excretion observation,” Babafemi said.

“After four excretions over several days, she expelled all 67 wraps. She claimed she was meant to swallow 70 pellets of cocaine but, after ingesting 67, could no longer continue and decided to insert the remaining three into her private part. The total weight of the three consignments hidden in different parts of her body is 2.523 kilograms,” the statement read.

Continuing, the statement said:

‘In a similar development, NDLEA officers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, intercepted a 22-year-old British national, Campbell Slifer, on Friday, 9th May, with two suitcases containing 35 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, weighing 37.6kg.

“Slifer, previously convicted in the UK for drug trafficking and robbery, told investigators he was recruited in London to collect the drugs in Thailand and deliver them to Nigeria.

“In Niger State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a fuel tanker and three other vehicles transporting 246 bags of skunk, weighing 3,047kg, along the Suleja-Kaduna Road.

“Four suspects arrested with the exhibits include: Christopher Onyema, 47; Benedict Etineruba Young, 54; Chukwudi Ujue Jerry, 30; and Mohammed Abdullahi Danasabe.

“Apart from the fuel tanker, three other vehicles recovered from the suspects include a Honda Odyssey bus marked YAB 667 CZ; a Gulf bus with registration number GWA 125 TQ; and another Honda Odyssey bus marked ABJ 230 CN,” he added.

“In Lagos, 1.1kg of Loud concealed in a pillow from Thailand was intercepted at a courier service hub.

“In Bauchi State, NDLEA officers on patrol along the Bauchi–Gombe Road on Tuesday, 6th May, intercepted a Toyota Tundra jeep marked RBC 111 DW conveying 526 blocks of skunk weighing 505kg. Two suspects, Isaac Onogure, 37, and Ikechukwu Peter, 44, were arrested.

“A total of 31 kegs containing 775 litres of codeine syrup were recovered from two suspects Hafizu Isa Uman, 34, and Ismail Shehu, 48 when NDLEA operatives raided their hideout in the Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano on Saturday, 10th May,” the statement added.

