NDLEA arrests Lagos airport cleaner for leading drug syndicate

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a cleaner at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Ohiagu Sunday, who allegedly led a drug syndicate at the airport.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the suspect was nabbed on Tuesday following the arrest of an intending passenger on Air Peace flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He said the passenger, Obinna Osita, was arrested with three bags, two of which contained eight blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4.25kg concealed in cassava product and crayfish.

The spokesman added that one other member of the syndicate who worked with Ohiagu at the airport had also been arrested.

Babafemi said: “Investigations revealed that a Dubai-based drug dealer recruited Osita, a 42-year-old native of Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, to traffic the drugs.

“The syndicate equally contracted Ohiagu, a 34-year-old airport cleaner from Orlu West Local Government Area of Imo State to create access for the unhindered passage of the trafficker.

“The development, which is the first at the new terminal of the MMIA, followed the seizure of a consignment of bottles of Viju and Fearless Energy drinks.

“They were used to conceal skunk for export to Dubai, UAE, through the NAHCO export shed on Monday, August 15.”

