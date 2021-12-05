NDLEA arrests Spain-bound man for ingesting 96 pellets of cocaine in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 44-year-old man, Gabriel Anthony, for ingesting 96 pellets of cocaine.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said Anthony who was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on November 26, was a native of Nike in Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The suspect, according to him, was arrested during an outward clearance of Turkish Airline at the boarding screening area of the airport enroute Madrid.

The NDLEA spokesman revealed suspect travelled to Germany in 1996 for two years on asylum after which he relocated to Spain in 1999.

READ ALSO: NDLEA destroys N50bn drugs, arrests 10,355 traffickers in 11 months

Babafemi said: “That was where he currently holds a residence permit and works as a driver in a food manufacturing company.

“The suspect claimed he came into Nigeria on November 17 to sell clothes and car spare parts he shipped to Lagos earlier.

“He, however, said he could not sell his consignments which cost him 4,000 Euros excluding the cost of shipment because they were priced below the cost price at Ladipo market in Lagos.

“The suspect told NDLEA operatives he needed to travel back to Spain to resume work after the expiration of his annual leave.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now