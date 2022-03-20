NDLEA arrests man with 20.7kg of liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Okeke Adolphus Anayochukwu with black liquid cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the 52-year-old was arrested with 20.75 kilograms of the illicit substance shortly after his arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil, aboard a Qatar Airways flight last Tuesday.

Babafemi said: “The liquid was discovered after the officers searched the suspect’s luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32 packs of facial products. Upon further examination, the items were confirmed to have contained cocaine.

“Anayochukwu told the NDLEA operatives he met the person who gave him the consignment to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of N2,000,000 at a drinking joint in Brazil.”

