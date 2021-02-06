NDLEA arrests man with 86 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Oluchukwu Onu, who excreted 86 wraps of cocaine.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit of NDLEA, Mr. Jonah Achema, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said Onu was intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said Onu, 39, was arrested by NDLEA operatives during the outward clearance of India-bound Ethiopian Airline en route Abuja-Addis Ababa-New Delhi.

Achema said: “Onu was intercepted at the boarding gate screening and referred for scanning where he proved positive for ingestion.

“He excreted 86 wraps of substances that tested positive for cocaine and weighed 1.527 kilogrammes.

“Onu, a Lagos-based building materials dealer, said he was promised N1.5 million if he successfully delivered the drugs to the recipient in New Delhi, India.”

The NDLEA Commander at the airport, Mr. Kabir Tsakuwa, said the agency would conduct an investigation to dismantle Onu’s drug trafficking network.

“This arrest is spectacular in that it is about the highest number of wraps to be swallowed or ingested by an individual.

“We have also discovered that this is the first case of anyone moving cocaine from here to India.

“We will explore and exploit all angles in ensuring that this particular drug chain is disrupted and dismantled,” he said.

