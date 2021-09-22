Nigeria In One Minute
NDLEA arrests man with cocaine worth N2.3bn at Abuja airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Okey Eze with 350 wraps of cocaine worth N2.3billion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The NDLEA’s Director of Information and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday during an inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian airline flight from Addis Ababa.
The statement read: “The suspect claimed that he came into Nigeria with the drug because he needed to raise money to take care of his late elder brothers’ four children.
“The suspect also claimed he asked his friend who is resident in Brazil to assist him with some money but declined and instead told him to pick up a bag with the drugs from a friend of his in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
“Eze said he was promised N500, 000 on successful delivery to someone whose contact would be sent to him on arrival in Nigeria.
“He also said the bag containing the drugs was given to him on Wednesday morning at Addis Ababa airport.”
