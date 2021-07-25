NDLEA arrests NURTW chairman with 52.5kg of Indian hemp in Ekiti

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have arrested the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NDLEA) in Ijero local government area of Ekiti State, Babatunde Babade, for alleged possession of an illicit drug.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the agency’s operatives arrested the NURTW chief alongside two others – Ilesanmi Shola, (35) and Babajide Johnson (45) with 52.5 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa also known as Indian hemp in Akure, Ondo State, on July 18.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested following intelligence that he was conveying bags of illicit drug in his 1997 model Mazda car from Akure to Ekiti State.

He added that the NURTW chairman admitted ownership of the vehicle used for conveying the drug.

The NDLEA spokesman said: “The suspect confirmed the car was earlier intercepted by some security agents who detained the two other suspects, his car, and eight bags containing Cannabis Sativa while his brother who drove the vehicle fled.

“He, however, claimed that following his intervention, the security agents released the suspects and his car to him.

“The NURTW chairman also said the security agents collected two of the eight bags containing the drug and N60,000 from him before he later ran into NDLEA officers while on his way back to Ekiti.”

