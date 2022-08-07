NDLEA arrests ‘pastor’ with three drums of methamphetamine in Akwa Ibom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected trans-border drug dealer, Pastor Anietie Effiong, with three drums of crystal methamphetamine, locally called Mkpuru Mmiri, reportedly imported from India.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the consignment weighing 90 kilograms was loaded into a commercial bus with registration number RSH 691XC in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos State.

He said: “The dangerous drug was intercepted during a stop and search operation along Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene highway on Saturday, August 6.

“The substance which was packed 30kg in each drum was meant for Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong, who was arrested in a follow up operation at Oron beach in Oron.

“The recovered Meth drums were meant for onward delivery to the Republic of Cameroon.

“This comes on the heels of four seizures of the same illicit substance weighing 4.074kg going to Australia, Indonesia and Philippines.

“This also comes with a 3kg cannabis sativa heading to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at some courier companies in Lagos.

“The consignments were concealed in body cream, hot burner iron, and beads.”

