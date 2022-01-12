NDLEA arrests Skitmakter, DeGeneral (Video)

Popular social media content creator and skitmaker, DeGeneral, real name Sunday Joshua Martins has been arrested by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

During the wee hours of today, Wednesday, January 12, the skitmaker via his Instagram Live session aired the tense moment the NDLEA officers came into his apartment to pick him up.

In the video, DeGeneral was reluctant to allow the NDLEA operatives to carry out a search in his apartment as he could be heard screaming.

A female operative was heard telling the comedian to put away the camera, however, DeGeneral refused to accept their demands, saying that he wants “the whole world to see what is going on”

Read also: Reality tv star, Isilomo, lampoons skit makers who dress in female attire

The Instagram Live session came to an abrupt end after the phone was smashed on the ground by one of the operatives. DeGeneral could be heard in the background arguing with the NDLEA officers afterwards.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by NDLEA operatives to explain the reason behind the search.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now