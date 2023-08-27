NDLEA arrests South African with methamphetamine in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a South African, Erasmus Jean-Pierre, over an alleged attempt to export 2.6kg of methamphetamine through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the 29-year-old was arrested on August 23 while heading to the Middle East through an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

He said: “Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect arrived in Lagos through Abidjan, on Saturday August 19.

“He came to Abuja on Tuesday, August 22 and took possession of the brown bag containing the drug consignment on Wednesday August 23.

“It was after this that he headed to the Abuja airport for his flight out of Nigeria.”

The spokesman revealed that NDLEA operatives also arrested one Esazobor Ohioze for keeping 54.3kg of Indian hemp during a raid on the Uzebba Forest in Owan West local government area of Edo State on August 24.

The operatives, according to him, also destroyed three hectares of Indian hemp in the forest.

“NDLEA operatives also frustrated efforts by a transnational drug cartel to move 117g of Ketamine, neatly concealed in a pair of leather slippers being shipped to Indonesia.

“The operatives attached to a courier firm in Lagos intercepted 2.14kg of skunk hidden in the walls of a local wooden drum recently,” Babafemi added.

