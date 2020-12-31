NDLEA arrests suspect with 135kg of Indian hemp in Kano

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Mr. Ekennah Okechuku for allegedly being in possession of 130 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as Indian hemp in Kano State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Dr. Ibrahim Abdu, told journalists on Thursday that Ikechuku was arrested by officers of the agency and not by the officials of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) as earlier reported.

He said: “Our colleagues from Abuja, along Suleja road, intercepted over 50 kg of Indian hemp belonging to the suspect in a commercial vehicle on its way to Kano.

“You Know, most of these suspects hardly follow the exhibits, so, they do not know the owner of the Indian hemp, they informed us about it and we traced and arrested him.

“During our investigation, we discovered another 50 kilogrammes of Indian hemp in the suspect’s house and another 35 kilogrammes belonging to him with a transport company operating in Ibadan.

READ ALSO: NDLEA discovers drug addicts among 250 candidates vying for Kano LG elections

“Since the suspect is already in our custody, all the exhibits have to be sent to Kano, so he would be taken to court for trial on a three-count charge.

“NDLEA has collaborations with some of these luxurious bus operators. Whenever they suspect a passenger is carrying such an exhibit, either going out of Kano or coming in, they inform NDLEA.”

He said the NDLEA and KAROTA officials had since resolved their differences following an exchange between him and the Managing Director of KAROTA, Mr. Baffa Dan’agundi.

Join the conversation

Opinions