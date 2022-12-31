NDLEA arrests suspected drug dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules of tramadol in Katsina

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected major supplier of tramadol and recovered 1,140 capsules weighing 3.5kg in Katsina State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mohammed Bashir, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Katsina.

He said the suspect, a 40-year-old man, who claimed to be a motorcycle spare parts dealer was arrested at his residence on Thursday.

Bashir said: “As usual, we don’t just stop there, we continued with our investigations.

“We also found some of the drugs in his vehicle.

“We did a follow-up operation and got his Toyota Sienna vehicle and recovered more of the exhibit.

“It will interest you to know that this person is also a spare parts dealer, as we speak to you, we actually sealed his shop because we believe that the proceeds of drugs are what he uses to run his business.”

He said the NDLEA sealed the suspect’s shop for further investigations and prosecution.

