NDLEA arrests suspected drug trafficker, intercepts cocaine, heroin in Lagos courier firms | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NDLEA arrests suspected drug trafficker, intercepts cocaine, heroin in Lagos courier firms
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, and intercepted various hard drugs packaged for shipment to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and three other countries in Lagos.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said undercover narcotics agents, attached to two international courier companies in Lagos arrested Owolabi after one kilogramme of cocaine concealed in cream containers and meant for shipping to Dublin was intercepted in one of the firms.
He said another 200 grammes of cocaine meant for shipment to London were intercepted in the same courier firm.
Read also: NDLEA to collaborate with NIS to track drug traffickers
According to the NDLEA spokesman, the operatives also intercepted 320 grammes of heroin concealed in earrings from Congo and another 390 grammes of cocaine concealed in men’s clothing at a different courier firm in Lagos.
He said: “While 500 grammes of Cannabis Sativa concealed in automobile parts going to New Zealand was seized at one of the courier companies, 200 grammes of methamphetamine hidden inside an award plaque and going to New Zealand with another 200 grammes of methamphetamine concealed in a book and going to the Maldives, were equally intercepted in another firm.
“Besides the arrest of Owolabi, efforts are ongoing to track and arrest other traffickers behind the other unaccompanied illicit drugs packaged as parcels for shipment to Europe.”
