NDLEA arrests suspected human trafficker, orphan with Indian hemp at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempt by a suspected human trafficker to export Cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the drug was planted in the luggage of an orphan, Ms. Peter Eno, before the move was foiled by the agency’s operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Babafemi said the suspect, Matthew Bassey, had allegedly recruited the orphan for the job in UAE was at the airport when the former was arrested by the NDLEA operatives.

He said: “Bassey, 29, from Oron LGA, Akwa Ibom, was arrested on July 6 following the interception of Eno at the departure hall of the Lagos airport.

“When Eno’s luggage was searched, 50 parcels of cannabis (2.80kg) concealed in food items were discovered. There were also discrepancies between the age she declared and the date of birth on her international passport.

“Further interview reveals that the human trafficker who recruited and brought the lady to the airport was still lurking around the airport, waiting for her departure.

“He was promptly tracked and arrested. Investigations showed that the victim, who hails from the same Oron LGA of Akwa Ibom like Bassey recently lost her mother.

“This made it easy for Bassey to recruit her with the promise of securing her a job in Dubai, UAE.

“It was further discovered that the recruiter leveraged on the victim’s naivety and planted drugs in her bag for onward delivery to his contact in Dubai.”

