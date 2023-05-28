NDLEA arrests suspected supplier of bombs to bandits in Niger

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected supplier of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Niger State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafrmi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect, Musa Muhammadu, was intercepted while taking a consignment of 32 IEDs to a bandits camp bordering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), has since ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the military.

The statement read: “As the NDLEA intensifies operations at drug joints and routes nationwide ahead of the May 29 inauguration of new administrations across the country, its operatives have intercepted a consignment of 32 pieces of IEDs being taken to bandits camp in Niger State.

“The operatives also intercepted a shipment containing 379 grams of methamphetamine concealed in the false bottom of six black soap containers, packed in a carton containing local hand fans and heading to Cyprus in Europe.

“The consignment was recovered at a courier company in Lagos by operatives of the NDLEA Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

“In Adamawa State, operatives on stop and search patrol along Michika- Bazza road on Friday, May 26, arrested a Cameroonian, Ndawai Ngalou with a pair of Nigerian Army camouflage uniform bearing ‘Sunday U’ and two ATM cards belonging to one Turaki Mohammed and Ekene Izuegunam.

“Two ladies, Bilkisu Yusuf, 33, and Kauna Katsina, 25, were on Monday, May 22, arrested in Ningi town, Bauchi State with 11,080 pills of tramadol while Uche Shadrach, 22, was arrested with 20,480 pills of the same pharmaceutical opioid on Wednesday, May 24, along the Okene-Lokoja highway, Kogi State on his way from Onitsha, Anambra State to Minna, Niger State.”

