Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

NDLEA arrests Taraba ‘drug queen’

Published

26 mins ago

on

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a notorious member of drug cartel in Taraba State, Lami Rigima.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, said Rigima who was the major supplier of psychoactive substances to drug traffickers in Taraba State had been on the agency’s wanted list for several months.

READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts tramadol worth N5bn in Lagos, two others

Babafemi said: “The search for the drug queen, Lami Rigima, began in October 2021 following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a 50-year drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki, who fingered her as his major supplier.

“After serving his brief jail sentence, Madaki returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier.

“He was, however, re-arrested on February 13, while another trafficker, Jamilu Hassan, 20, who is also a member of Lami’s supply chain, was nabbed on February 24.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

9 − 4 =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...