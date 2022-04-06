NDLEA arrests Taraba ‘drug queen’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a notorious member of drug cartel in Taraba State, Lami Rigima.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, said Rigima who was the major supplier of psychoactive substances to drug traffickers in Taraba State had been on the agency’s wanted list for several months.

Babafemi said: “The search for the drug queen, Lami Rigima, began in October 2021 following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a 50-year drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki, who fingered her as his major supplier.

“After serving his brief jail sentence, Madaki returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier.

“He was, however, re-arrested on February 13, while another trafficker, Jamilu Hassan, 20, who is also a member of Lami’s supply chain, was nabbed on February 24.”

