NDLEA arrests three fake security agents, others with 427kg drugs in Borno, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three fake security agents and recovered 427 kilograms of drugs in Borno and Abuja.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, listed the suspects as Yakubu Kotri, Salisu Mohammed and Dada Adekunle.

He said Kotri, who impersonated a military personnel was arrested on Wednesday while driving a gulf car loaded with Cannabis Sativa weighing 208 kilograms to Bama, Borno State.

The spokesman said: “Mohammed, who pretended to be a member of another security agency to traffic Tramadol to Bama was arrested on the route the same day.

“Although the pictures of the arrest of Kotri in uniform have been trending on social media since Wednesday, the agency wishes to disclaim such because the suspect has not been confirmed to be a serving military personnel.

“The third impersonator, Adekunle, was on Wednesday arrested along with his 60-year-old accomplice, Usman Isa, in Abaji area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 15.843kg of Cannabis, while 20kg of the same drug was seized from Alfred Aminu who was intercepted at Gwagwalada same day.

“Meanwhile, in Plateau, a commercial DAF truck with registration number GME 874 YX, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Mubi, Adamawa State, was intercepted on Tuesday, December 28 along Jos-Bauchi Road. Upon search, 7.8kg of 225mg Tramadol was recovered. Also on Tuesday in the Yauri area of Bauchi State, operatives arrested one Shaft’atu Abubakar with 174 kilograms of cannabis and 2.1kg Diazepam while a suspected bandit, Usman Sani was arrested in Dan-Anacha town, Gasol LGA, Taraba with two pistols and ammunition.”

