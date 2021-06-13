NDLEA arrests Uber driver, two traffickers with cocaine | Ripples Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an Uber driver, and two other suspected traffickers with different quantities of cocaine at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Mr Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the Uber driver, Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO), export shed of MMIA on Tuesday, June 8.

He added that Rasheed was arrested when he brought a consignment from his client to a freight forwarder for export to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

According to him, when the package was searched, 150 grammes of cocaine, concealed inside two pieces of air freshener were discovered.

“A follow-up operation on the following day, led to the arrest of one Egbo Emmanuel Maduka, at his residence on Wednesday, June 9.

“Investigations have so far confirmed that Egbo is behind the two seizures of 50grammes of cocaine in hair attachment and another 150grammes of cocaine concealed in air freshener, heading to Malabo.

“The seizures were made on June 4 and June 8.

“Also on Friday, June 11, a male passenger, Udogwu James Johnson, on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil was arrested at D-arrival hall, MMIA, Lagos with nine wraps of cocaine that weighed 300grammes in his pants,’’ he said.

The director quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the MMIA and Lagos State Commands of the agency for the feats.

He charged officers and men of the two commands not to rest on their oars, urging them to remain vigilant and intensify the ongoing offensive against drug cartels in their areas of responsibility.

By Mayowa Oladeji

