Metro
NDLEA arrests village head, others with 991,320 opioid pills
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the head of Gidan Abba village in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Abubakar Ibrahim, and 10 others with 991,320 pills of pharmaceutical opioids.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the agency’s operatives also recovered 1,251kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and Khat during the operation.
Babafemi said the 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Bodinga town with 3kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and 4,000 tablets of exol-5.
READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts illicit substances weighing 46.637kgs in Lagos, Abuja, 5 others
He said the NDLEA operatives attached to Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, also intercepted 15 cartons of illicit substances.
The NDLEA spokesman added that the cartons which were intercepted on October 26 contained 802,000 pills of Tramadol imported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Karachi, Pakistan.
