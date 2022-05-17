NDLEA arrests wanted drug queen in Delta

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a wanted drug queen, Margaret Emeka aka “Mama,” in Delta State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the 59-year-old was arrested on May 15 at her palatial mansion in Warri where she cooked and distributed crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and other illicit substances.

He said nine of the woman’s staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at the residence and drug bunks.

Babafemi said: “This is where the suspect accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances and others in parts of Warri, Delta State.

“Apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump action gun was recovered by the operatives.

“At least 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation.

“Five employees that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house located at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun, Warri.

“Four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by officers of NDLEA Strike Force and supported by the military.”

He said the drug queen has been under surveillance for several weeks after she was identified as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the state.

