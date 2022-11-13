NDLEA arrests wanted Lagos socialite for alleged drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested fleeing Lagos socialite, Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect who is the owner of Adekaz Hotels was arrested 10 days after he was declared wanted by the agency.

He added that the NDLEA had on November 1 declared the suspect wanted following his failure to honour the agency’s invitations.

According to Babafemi, the wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and other destinations outside Nigeria.

He said the suspect is currently being quizzed by the agency’s operatives.

The spokesman said: “The lid was blown open on the suspect after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on June 27 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

“Babalola named Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, alias Adekaz, as the owner of the 900grams of cocaine he ingested.

“Following Adekaz’s failure to honour invitations sent to him, the agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers. We requested the court’s approval for the operatives to seal his identified properties in choice areas of Lagos Island and Ibadan.

“Also to declare him wanted and block his bank account with a cash balance of Two Hundred and Seventeen Million Naira (N217,000,000.00), all of which were granted.”

