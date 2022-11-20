Metro
NDLEA arrests widow with cocaine at Lagos airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Saudi-bound widow, Mrs. Kehinde Ajisegiri, with cocaine concealed in footwear at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Babafemi said the 56-year-old mother of four was arrested for an alleged attempt to traffic 400 grams of cocaine concealed in her footwear to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
He said the suspect who claimed to be a businesswoman trading in adults and children’s wear on Lagos Island was intercepted on November 13.
Babafemi said: “The suspect was trying to board a Qatar Airways flight going to Saudi Arabia via Doha.
“Upon a critical examination of the pair of sandals she was wearing, two parcels of cocaine weighing 400 grams were recovered from them.
“In the same vein, an attempt by a tricycle parts seller, Tayo Ayoade, to send 1kg of Tramadol 225mg and Rohypnol to Istanbul, Turkey, via Cairo on an Egypt Airline flight was frustrated.
“The suspect was arrested on Sunday, November 13 by the operatives of the NDLEA.
“He was at the airport to hand over the drugs hidden inside a bag of food items to an intending passenger, Idowu Ayoade, but was arrested.”
