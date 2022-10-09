NDLEA arrests woman with 78 bags of Indian hemp in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a female drug dealer with 78 bags of Cannabis Sativa popularly known as Indian hemp in Kaduna State.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the suspect, Peace Ayuba, was arrested on Friday at Kakau Gonin Gora area of Kaduna State with the drugs weighing 849.5kilogrammes.

He said the agency operatives also arrested a 28-year-old man, Onyeka Owo, with 443 bottles of codeine based syrup in Sokoto State.

In another development, a notorious drug dealer in Alaba Rago area of Ojo in Lagos, Surajo Mohammed, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Babafemi said: “Surajo was arrested with 941.15kilogrammes of cannabis on Monday, December 20, 2021 and arraigned in court in charge number FHC/L/370c/2021.

“In the judgment delivered on Thursday October 6, 2022, Justice Yellin Dogoro, however, gave the convict an option of N7million fine.”

By Promise Eze

