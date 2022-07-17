NDLEA arrests woman with Indian hemp hidden in fetish bowls at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 27-year-old woman, Opoola Mujidat, for alleged possession of an illicit substance at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect planted the drugs concealed in fetish bowls containing scary native black soap and sponge on two Oman-bound passengers, arrested at the airport’s departure hall.

He said the passengers – Raji Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi – were travelling together to Oman on Ethiopian Airlines flight on July 11, when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport.

Babafemi said: “A search of their luggage revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing food items, which Kazeem was carrying.

“Both Kazeem and Omoniyi immediately alerted the anti-narcotic officers that Mujidat who was still within the vicinity gave them the bag containing the illicit substance at the airport.

“She was promptly arrested. The lady accepted responsibility and stated that she brought the luggage for the two passengers to give to her husband in Oman.

“Mujidat, who hails from Oyo East LGA in Oyo State, confessed during preliminary interview that the bag containing the food items was packed by her with different items, including the black soap used to conceal the illicit substance.”

