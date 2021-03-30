NDLEA boss, Marwa, other top officials take drug integrity test | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, with other directors, officers and staff of the national headquarters have taken a drug integrity test.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, noting that the officials were taken unaware when upon resumption, the gates to the headquarters were shut and everyone was asked to be in groups for the test.

According to the statement, a team of medical doctors led by Dr Vincent Udenze, a consultant in addiction psychiatry, administered the test.

In his remark, the NDLEA boss, shortly before taking his own test said the impromptu test was necessary to ensure that “charity begins at home”.

“We cannot be asking others to undergo drug test without submitting ourselves for the same. Coming out clean and negative gives us the moral authority to conduct the test on others.

“The essence of also taking everyone by surprise and inviting external medical personnel to conduct the test is to further strengthen the validity of the exercise”.

The test results released by the medical team reportedly showed that Marwa returned negative along with the secretary to the agency, Mr Shadrack Haruna and other directors at the national headquarters of the NDLEA.

