NDLEA chairman’s tenure expired, not sacked –Official

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has refuted reports that its Chairman, retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anti-drugs agency said the former agency’s chairman stepped aside as his tenure had elapsed.

Mr Jonah Achema, the spokesperson for NDLEA, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Achema, a Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN), said Mr Abdallah was appointed on Jan. 12, 2016, and his tenure elapsed on Jan.11, 2021.

“The chairman was not sacked as reported by some media organisations. However, his five-year tenure elapsed on Jan. 11,’’ he said.

