NDLEA chairman’s tenure expired, not sacked –Official

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has refuted reports that its Chairman, retired Col. Muhammad Abdallah, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The anti-drugs agency said the former agency’s chairman stepped aside as his tenure had elapsed.
Mr Jonah Achema, the spokesperson for NDLEA, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday, in Abuja.
Read also: COVID-19: Nigeria govt orders NDLEA to halt recruitment exercise
Achema, a Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN), said Mr Abdallah was appointed on Jan. 12, 2016, and his tenure elapsed on Jan.11, 2021.
“The chairman was not sacked as reported by some media organisations. However, his five-year tenure elapsed on Jan. 11,’’ he said.
- LATEST TECH NEWS: Checkout closes fresh $450m Series C round. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, January 12, 2021 - January 12, 2021
- Ex-AGF Adoke unable to return to Nigeria for trial, treated for covid-19 in UAE - January 12, 2021
- Turkish religious cult leader, Adnan Oktar, bags 1,075 years imprisonment for s3x crimes - January 12, 2021