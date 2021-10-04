News
NDLEA charges man for unlawful sale of Indian hemp in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged one Musa Abubakar for unlawful sale of 1.6kg Cannabis Sativa also known as Indian hemp at the Federal High Court, Lagos.
According to the charge sheet made available to journalists on Monday, Abubakar faces a one-count charge of drug trafficking.
The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on September 13.
He said Abubakar was arrested under the bridge at the Ijora area of the state where he was allegedly trading in illicit substances.
Aernan added that Cannabis Sativa is classified as a banned narcotic like cocaine, heroin, and other restricted substances listed in the NDLEA schedule.
He said the offence contravenes the provisions of section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation 2004.
However, no date has been fixed for the suspect’s arraignment.
