NDLEA clarifies officials’ roles in Kyari’s drug ‘gang’, pledges fair prosecution

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has responded to reports that some of its personnel were complicit in the ongoing drug-peddling case involving a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who also pledged to ensure that everyone involved in the ongoing case was prosecuted.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that it has no reason to shield anyone who may be indicted in the course of the ongoing investigation of a 25kg cocaine deal involving a gang headed by DCP Abba Kyari”.

The Agency said it remains committed to evidence based investigation and its resolve cannot be weakened by any misrepresentation of facts.

The NDLEA spokesman further detailed the ongoing investigations which culminated in the arrest of Kyari — involving the deployment of some undercover NDLEA personnel who posed as drug mules in order to extract valuable information needed for the case.

He said, “To correct some inaccuracies in the information in the public space that NDLEA officers at the Enugu airport were the ones who received from the cartel details about the mule coming from Addis Ababa, the Agency wishes to quote from the transcript of Abba Kyaris recorded conversation with our undercover officer and a portion of ASP James Bawas statement to the police as documented in the police investigation report, a copy of which was made available to the Agency, to state that its an established fact that its the Abba Kyaris team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt the records clearly show how their ring works. Recall that after NDLEA requested for Kyari and others for interrogation, they were questioned by the police, after which they were handed over along with the report of their interrogation.

“According to the police investigation report, ASP James Bawa in his statement to the police reveals that he was called by an informant identified as IK from Brazil who told him that a drug courier will be arriving on board Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu.

READ ALSO: Police hands over Kyari, four others to NDLEA

“He explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil based informant met with him at about 1420hrs on 19th January 2022 outside the airport and showed him a picture of the courier. Subsequently, they sighted the suspect as he exited the airport terminal after all arrival clearance formalities, and he was arrested with another associate.

“In his own recorded conversation with our undercover officer, Abba Kyari also said the following: ‘They are greedy, seriously greedy (referring to his informants), we tried to have them accept 40% but they refused, except 50%, they know the rudiment of the deal very well, they are the ones that do the packing. From Brazil, one of the informants accompanied it to Ethiopia. You understand; one of the informants accompanied the goods to Ethiopia, one of the informants that give us information. He is the boy of the big baron.’

“Addis, from Addis it will be given to those to proceed further with it, he will get their snapshots without their knowledge. Yes, he will reveal those that are conveying it further, get snapshots of theirs without their knowledge and send them to us (Abba Kyari’s team). So we already know the goods, pictures and the clothes they are wearing, hope you understand, we know your name, he will give us everything. So, automatically my team will just be waiting, they will just see you and arrest you.

“Responding to our officer’s question on whether his boys are usually stationed inside or outside the airport, Abba Kyari said, Yes, yes, some are outside while some are inside. They will just allow you to finish arrival formalities and arrest you the moment you come out.

“The above no doubt establishes who the cartel was relating with and their modus operandi. Again, this is to correct inaccuracies in some reports and assure that the Agency will not deviate from an evidence-based investigation that will spare nobody found complicit”, Babafemi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now