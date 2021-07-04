NDLEA confirms arrest of mother of 3 involved in drug trafficking

The war on drug trafficking rages on as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the arrest of a Brazil-based Nigerian with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private part and handbag at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

This was confirmed via a statement issued on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA in Abuja.

According to Babafemi, the suspect, Mrs Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, a mother of three, was arrested on Friday night on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha.

He said upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in her private part were extracted, while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag.

During interrogation, Mrs Ogbonna who is a mother of three children, all resident in Brazil, claimed she lost her husband three years ago.

“She confessed she decided to traffick the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for July 22 in Imo.

“She said one Emeka, alias KC also based in Brazil gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of 3,000 dollars.

”She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private part after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed, ” Babafemi said.

In his reaction, the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended officers of the agency.

Marwa also commended those in the Directorate of Investigations and Operations (DOGI), attached to the courier firms for their diligence and commitment to work.

“Let me again commend all the gallant and vigilant officers and men in these commands and DOGI for their resilience and commitment to the mandate President Muhammadu Buhari has given us in the agency.

“This in which is to rid our towns, communities and even forests of illicit drugs and the criminal elements profiting from the unconscionable trade.

“With the recent launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), we must all aim for the ultimate goal of winning this battle sooner than expected. We can and we must,” he said.

