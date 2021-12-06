NDLEA denies assaulting BBNaija star, Khloe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied assaulting the Big Brother Naija star, Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport on Sunday, December 5.

Earlier, the reality star took to her Instagram page to claim that she was assaulted by an operative of NDLEA. Khloe also included the name of the NDLEA officer in her post.

Responding to this allegation, Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement affirmed that Khloe wasn’t harassed, rather she hurled a number of unprintable insults at the female officer searching her luggage.

Babafemi stated that preliminary findings showed that “none of its officers assaulted an Air peace airline passenger, Ms. Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe, at the departure gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos in the early hours of today, Sunday 5th December.

“The passenger had in social media publications alleged a female NDLEA officer harassed and assaulted her. While further investigation of the allegation is ongoing, the following facts have so far been established: At about 12:20am on Sunday 5th Dec, during an outward clearance of passengers going to South Africa by Air peace, a female passenger, Ms. Abiri Oluwabusayo was asked to submit her luggage for a search, which is a regular procedure.

“In the course of searching her luggage, which contains about 8 handbags, Ms. Abiri who obviously came late for the flight as shown on CCTV footage became agitated and hurled a number of unprintable insults at the female officer searching her luggage. This attitude is naturally a red flag that would raise suspicion and equally taken as an attempt to distract the officer.

“Ms. Abiri went further to point fingers in the face of the officer and at the same time pulled out a phone to record the officer in the course of doing her work. At that point, the officer seized the phone from her to stop the distraction but that didnt stop the passenger who brought out another phone to record their encounter.

“The aggrieved passenger and the public are assured that the NDLEA is a law enforcement agency that upholds discipline among its officers and men, and as such will take further steps to investigate any other evidence made available in the course of the ongoing process”.

