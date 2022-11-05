NDLEA denies requesting more sniffer dogs for anti-drug campaign

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismissed reports on its request to buy sniffer dogs for the campaign against drug abuse in the country.

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, during his appearance before the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotics to defend the agency’s 2023 budget on Wednesday reportedly told the lawmakers the agency would need more sniffer dogs to fight drug trafficking in Nigeria.

He added that one sniffer dog costs between $15,000 and $20,000.

The remark elicited reactions with many questioning the rationale behind the NDLEA’s request for additional sniffer dogs to prosecute the war against drug abuse in the country.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the agency insisted the chairman did not make such a request.

The statement read: “The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency did not request to buy sniffer dogs in its 2023 budget proposal.

“Its position on the cost of specialised dogs was in response to a question by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, on the need for sniffer dogs at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), had on Thursday, November 3 while defending its 2023 budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics explained in response to Hon. Agbo’s comment that the total package of getting a specialised dog including its training costs an average of $15,000 – $20,000.

“These are dogs that can detect up to 70 different types of drugs and substances. This is indeed open-source information that can be verified online by anyone interested in knowing the facts about this kind of dog.

“Indeed, the full package of some specialized dogs especially those used for special protection, detection, and law enforcement in other jurisdictions costs as much as $30,000; $50,000; $80,000, and more depending on the type of skills and duties such would be trained to perform.

“Harrison K-9, an Aiken, South Carolina, United States-based company sells dogs for as much as $230,000. This is because acquiring specialised dogs goes beyond the cost of purchase but a total package that includes both the training of the dogs and their handlers as in a team over a period of months.

“We remain grateful to the German government, which has not only provided the sniffer dogs currently being used by the agency and has even added more this year but is also building a sniffer dog academy for the use of NDLEA and others in the sub-region.

“This is why the agency has not and did not make any request for the specialized dogs in its current budget proposal before the National Assembly.”

