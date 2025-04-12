NDLEA destroys 1.6m kg of illicit drugs in Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 1.6 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs in Ogun State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Tijana Rabe, supervised the exercise on Saturday at Ipara town along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

She said the exercise was the first of its kind in Ogun State.

NDLEA Commands seized the drugs under Zones 9 and 11.

These included the Lagos State Strategic Command, Ogun State Command, Oyo State Command, Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, Lagos Seaports, Idiroko, and Seme Border Commands.

Rabe commended the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and Amotekun for their strong support in the ongoing war on drugs.

The NDLEA Commander also thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun for his continuous support for the campaign against drug abuse in the state.

“This government support drives us to do more. Drug barons are being identified and brought to justice,” she added.

