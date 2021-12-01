NDLEA destroys N50bn drugs, arrests 10,355 traffickers in 11 months

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it has seized over three million kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychoactive substances across the country between January and November.

Speaking during the destruction of 20,000kg of assorted illicit drugs valued at N50 billion, confiscated within the Federal Capital Territory and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport commands of the NDLEA, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Marwa (retd), said during the period, 10,355 traffickers were arrested and 5,579 drug users rehabilitated by the agency.

According to Marwa, statistics from the National Drug Use Survey (2018) showed that 10.6 million people abuse cannabis, making Nigeria the country with the highest number of people addicted to the psychotropic plant.

The NDLEA boss maintained that the performance so far justifies a change of strategy, and between January and November, it has mopped up over three million kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychoactive substances in the country.

“We arrested 10,355 traffickers, with at least 1,000 in jail, while others are going through trials in court. Over 5,579 drug users have been counselled and rehabilitated. Still, we are not resting on our oars. We are getting more sophisticated equipment that will enable us to achieve our operational mandates,” he stated.

Marwa explained that its workforce has been motivated to perform with promotions and performance reward schemes, while the agency has also bolstered its strength with the employment of 5,000 officers and men this year.

