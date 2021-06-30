News
NDLEA dispels reports of ongoing recruitment, warns against scammers
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alerted the public on the activities of scammers taking advantage of the employment screening exercise conducted by the agency.
Mr Femi Babafemi, Director, Media, and Advocacy of the agency in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said that fraudsters are demanding payment from the shortlisted candidates.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that NDLEA had conducted screening for shortlisted candidates of narcotic officers and narcotic assistants.
The agency had on May 12 and June 5, notified the public and job seekers to be wary of messages from persons claiming to be acting on behalf of NDLEA and demanding payments for employment.
Babafemi said that the NDLEA is investigating three telephone numbers and bank account details linked to members of the job scam syndicate.
According to him, the intelligence gathered by the agency showed that some criminal elements at the receiving end of the ongoing offensive action by the NDLEA were in the process of using the activities of the job scam syndicate.
“For the umpteenth time, we will like to reiterate that the agency is not recruiting into any cadre of its workforce.
“We have just recently concluded the screening exercise for those whose employment process started in 2019.
“Any pretence by professional scammers to extort money from anyone, especially those who recently participated in the screening exercise, should be ignored and their details reported through our social media handles direct messages.
“Going by the level of investigations into the activities of these scammers so far, the public can be rest assured that we shall soon bring the criminal elements behind the scam to the open,” he said.
Mayowa Oladeji
