NDLEA, DSS hand over 10 suspected internet fraudsters to EFCC in Enugu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Department of State Services (DSS) have handed over 10 suspected internet fraudsters to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said two suspects were arrested by the NDLEA.

According to him, one of the suspects was arrested with 68 blank Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

Other items recovered from him were mobile phones, a Lexus IS350 Salon car with registration number, and BWR 977 BR.

Uwujaren said: “The suspects were handed over along with the recovered items including written statements recorded at the office of the NDLEA.

“Preliminary investigation following the handover reveals that one of the suspects is into ATM card scam as two more blank ATM cards were recovered at his residence in the course of executing a search warrant.

“Also, a staff of a new generation bank at Rangers Avenue Enugu, whose conversation with the suspect was intercepted by the Commission, has been arrested and is currently helping the investigation.”

The spokesman said the DSS handed over eight suspects to the commission on October 20.

He revealed that the suspects were arrested at a luxurious apartment in an estate in the state.

He added: “They are suspected to be apprentices learning the craft of cyber fraud.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

