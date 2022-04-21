Metro
NDLEA, DSS raid Abuja hotel, stop ‘cannabis party’
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the Diplomatic Suite Hotel in the Asokoro area of Abuja on Wednesday night.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the joint operation was an attempt by the two agencies to stop a cannabis party and the launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink at the hotel.
He said about 200 people, including three young ladies who organised the party, are currently being profiled, while bottles of the new drink had been taken to the laboratory for analysis.
The NDLEA spokesman said the hotel was raided at 8.18 p.m. on Wednesday following intelligence that some youths were planning to hold an Indian hemp party at the hotel.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests man with 20.7kg of liquid cocaine at Abuja airport
Babafemi said: “Quantities of Cannabis Sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.
“The audacious party, no doubt, is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug sub-culture in the Nigerian social space.
“The NDLEA will, however, continue to work with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders, to ensure abuse of illicit substances is not allowed to get entrenched in the country under any guise.”
