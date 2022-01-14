NDLEA grills socialite Obi Cubana

Nigerian socialite and chairman of the Cubana group of companies, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana was drilled on Thursday, January 13 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged involvement in narcotics business.

According to Punch Newspaper, the Anambra State-born socialite was quizzed for five hours at the Abuja headquarters of NDLEA before he was granted bail and ordered to return at a future date.

It was further gathered that operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network, based on the premise that he may be involved in the drug business.

The source informed the publication;

“Obi Cubana arrived at the NDLEA office around 9am and responded to questions for some hours before he was granted bail at 2pm. There are suspicions that he may be a drug kingpin. Some convicted drug dealers paid funds into his account.

“We have been able to establish three of such payments. One of the persons that paid money into his account was convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person that was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and convicted in 2017, also paid money into Cubana’s account.”

Cubana is reportedly expected to present some documents to NDLEA at their next meeting. When Obi Cubana’s aide, Chioma Nwachukwu was contacted by the newspaper, she said;

“There is no comment on the matter now.”

It would be recalled that the nightlife aficionado was invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and tax evasion in the latter part of 2021. Cubana was released from EFCC custody several days after he was arrested.

The nightclub owner made headlines in July 2021 when he organized a lavish funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now