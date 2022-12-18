NDLEA intercepts 1.8m pills of tramadol, others in Lagos, Gombe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 1.8 million tramadol and other narcotic pills in Lagos and Gombe States.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said some of the drugs seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and parts of Gombe State were hidden in noodles packs.

He added that the agency’s operatives also intercepted more than 600,000 pills of 225 mg tramadol brought in from Karachi, Pakistan, in two separate shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights.

According to him, the drugs from Karachi were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO) import shed at the Lagos airport on December 12 and December 13 respectively.

Babafemi added that 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of noodles going to Johannesburg, South Africa, were also seized at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on December 14.

He said: “A female freight agent, Olaleye Adeola, has already been arrested in connection with the noodles consignment.

“In Gombe State, 1,154,500 pills of tramadol, Rohypnol and Exol being transported from Onitsha in Anambra to Gombe by a truck driver, Umar Hassan, 28, were seized.

“The drugs were intercepted on Thursday, December 15 at a bye pass area of Gombe.

“Also, a trader at Balogun Market on Lagos Island, Chibuzor Akunne was arrested over his attempt to export a tramadol consignment to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The consignment was seized at the Lagos airport on November 25 in collaboration with the Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Lagos.

“A market labourer, Oke Abosede, whose services were requested to convey the drugs for export was earlier arrested by the operatives.”

