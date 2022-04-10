NDLEA intercepts 101 parcels of cocaine at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 101 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.2kg at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the illicit drug concealed in eight children’s duvets was brought into the country from Brazil by a 52-year-old Akudirinwa Uchenna.

Babafemi added that the suspect was arrested on April 9 at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha aboard Qatar Airline flight.

He said: “During preliminary interview, Uchenna who claimed to be a carpenter confessed that he was to be paid N5 million for successfully delivering the consignment in Lagos.

“Also big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers were intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

“A 37-year-old suspect, Ezekwesili Afamefune, brought in the consignment weighing 730grams from South Africa aboard Ethiopian Airline flight.”

