News
NDLEA intercepts 101 parcels of cocaine at Lagos airport
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 101 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.2kg at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
He said the illicit drug concealed in eight children’s duvets was brought into the country from Brazil by a 52-year-old Akudirinwa Uchenna.
Babafemi added that the suspect was arrested on April 9 at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport upon his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha aboard Qatar Airline flight.
READ ALSO: NDLEA intercepts tramadol worth N5bn in Lagos, two others
He said: “During preliminary interview, Uchenna who claimed to be a carpenter confessed that he was to be paid N5 million for successfully delivering the consignment in Lagos.
“Also big pellets of skunk concealed in detergent containers were intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
“A 37-year-old suspect, Ezekwesili Afamefune, brought in the consignment weighing 730grams from South Africa aboard Ethiopian Airline flight.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...