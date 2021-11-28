NDLEA intercepts 12,385kg illicit drugs in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 12,385 kilograms of Loud Cannabis, a strong type of illegal weed smuggled into Lagos through the waterways.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, the operatives moved into action after receiving credible intelligence that 12, 385 pellets of Loud Cannabis were brought in from a West African country through the ocean and ferried with boats to the Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos, for onward distribution to drug hotspots in Lagos and other states.

He said over 50 narcotic officers stormed the beach on Saturday, recovered the consignments along with two long trucks, a Toyota Sienna Bus, and arrested three suspects.

He listed the suspects as Abdulkadri Zakari (24), Ka’abu Sausu (45), and Lawrence Adie (27).

The statement read: “After days of surveillance, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 24th November stormed a warehouse at Uhiere, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, where they recovered a total of 4,261.5kg of Cannabis Sativa and a suspect, Ikong Stanley, arrested. The previous day Tuesday 23rd Nov, 1,240kg was equally seized at a warehouse in Uzebba, Owan West LGA of the state.

“At the point of her arrest in Irrua last Wednesday, 70-year-old Mrs Aigbedion was caught with different quantities of Codeine cough syrup, Swinol and Rohypnol while another dealer, Joseph Onyemaechi, 50, was also nabbed at Ikpoba Okha, Upper Sakponba- Benin City, on Friday with different types of psychotropic substances weighing 2.055kg.

“Similarly, Gabriel Akioya and Isa Salihu were arrested on Thursday 25th Nov at Irrua, Esan Central LGA with various quantities of Codeine, Tramadol, Swinol and Rohypnol.

“Operations by the Agency in Delta State involved a raid on Hampton Towers and Spa Hotel, Okpanam Road, Asaba during which Dobedient Etumudor and Thompson Chukwuemeka were arrested with different quantities of psychoactive substances, while another dealer, Emeka Ben was nabbed with 4.7 grams of Methamphetamine along Asaba – Ibusa Road”

