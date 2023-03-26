News
NDLEA intercepts 164,750 pills of tramadol, others, arrests 7 suspects in four states
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 164,750 pills of tramadol and other illicit substances in Taraba State.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said two suspects – Henry Abuchi and Daniel Ugwoke – were arrested in connection with the drugs.
He added that 96 compressed blocks of Indian hemp weighing 82kg concealed inside jumbo bags of cassava flour were also recovered by the operatives at Basket Market in Asaba, Delta State.
According to him, NDLEA operatives also recovered 45 blocks of compressed Indian hemp weighing 23kg from one Abubakar Muhammad along the Okene-Abuja Highway in Kogi State on March 21.
The spokesman added that the suspect was travelling in a bus that left Lagos for Maiduguri when he was arrested.
“A female drug dealer, Mrs. Kudirat Bello, was arrested at Igbesa in Ogun on March 20 with different quantities of methamphetamine, Indian hemp, Rophynol, and N119,600 monetary exhibits.
“In Lagos, more than 1,000kg of Indian hemp were recovered from three suspects – Bolaji Adesina, Femi Ojo, and Jamiu Useni during a raid at Mushin,’’ Babafemi added.
