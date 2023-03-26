NDLEA intercepts 164,750 pills of tramadol, others, arrests 7 suspects in four states

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 164,750 pills of tramadol and other illicit substances in Taraba State.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said two suspects – Henry Abuchi and Daniel Ugwoke – were arrested in connection with the drugs.

He added that 96 compressed blocks of Indian hemp weighing 82kg concealed inside jumbo bags of cassava flour were also recovered by the operatives at Basket Market in Asaba, Delta State.

According to him, NDLEA operatives also recovered 45 blocks of compressed Indian hemp weighing 23kg from one Abubakar Muhammad along the Okene-Abuja Highway in Kogi State on March 21.

Read also:OGUN: NDLEA nabs four agents with money, credit cards to buy votes

The spokesman added that the suspect was travelling in a bus that left Lagos for Maiduguri when he was arrested.

“A female drug dealer, Mrs. Kudirat Bello, was arrested at Igbesa in Ogun on March 20 with different quantities of methamphetamine, Indian hemp, Rophynol, and N119,600 monetary exhibits.

“In Lagos, more than 1,000kg of Indian hemp were recovered from three suspects – Bolaji Adesina, Femi Ojo, and Jamiu Useni during a raid at Mushin,’’ Babafemi added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now